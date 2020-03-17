With most of us stuck at home due to the Coronavirus outbreak, now’s a great time to dive into some personal projects. We hope you’ll join Jeremy Chan on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at 2:30 p.m. ET, for a live webinar showing you how to manipulate color in your photos to enhance the visual impact.

Jeremy is a Microsoft-sponsored photographer, FUJIFILM X-Photographer and Luminar Ambassador. He’s known for his signature photo retouching skills, and has become one of the world’s most recognized Photoshop retouching experts.

During his session, he’ll go through the basics of color concepts, and also walk you through various post-production tools. This is great for drawing in the attention of your audience, for both marketing your photography business and elevating your photography competition gameplay.

This session is free to attend and is brought to you by The Artists’ Notebook project. Thanks to ThinkTAP and Skylum for their support with the project.