With most of us stuck at home due to the Coronavirus outbreak, now’s a great time to dive into some personal projects. We hope you’ll join Michèle Grenier on Friday, March 19, 2020, at 2:30 p.m. ET, for a live webinar showing you how to capture amazing sports portraiture photographs.

In this webinar, you’ll learn what it takes to capture and edit great action shots! As a full-time sports photographer who specializes in strength-related sports, Michèle will draw on her experience and share her complete workflow. You’ll learn how she gets her best shots. This session is interactive and perfect for all experience levels!

This session is free to attend and is brought to you by The Artists’ Notebook project. Thanks to ThinkTAP and Skylum for their support with the project.