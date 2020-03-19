With most of us stuck at home due to the Coronavirus outbreak, now’s a great time to dive into some personal projects. We hope you’ll join Darlene Hildebrandt on Thursday, March 19, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. ET, for a live webinar that will show 10 common portrait photography mistakes and how to fix them.

Darlene is the creator of Digital Photo Mentor. She has been a professional photographer for over 30 years, and photography educator since 2011. She provides valuable articles on her site, has a free ebook, and offers online photography courses, as well as photography travel workshops and tours.

During her session, Darlene will show you 10 common portrait mistakes that many photographers make, and how you can avoid making them. These include using the wrong lens, having a busy background, using harsh lighting, blurry images and more.

This session is free to attend and is brought to you by The Artists’ Notebook project. Thanks to ThinkTAP, Skylum and B&H Photo for their support with the project.