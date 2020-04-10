Photoshop Actions can really help to speed up your workflow, especially when dealing with portraits. Even if your subjects have stained teeth, you can still create an Action to help you more quickly process your images.

High-end photo retoucher Kristina Sherk recently hosted a webinar for The Artists’ Notebook that talked how to get started with Photoshop Actions and best practices when using them for your photographs. In this video, Kristina shows us how to utilize a visual interface called Button Mode to make it easier to organize Photoshop Actions.

What about Lightroom?

If you’re a Lightroom user, you can still take advantage of these great tools. Kristina has come up with Shark Pixel Portrait Adjustment Brushes to help you quickly brush different effects in your images in Lightroom Classic. Paired with her “Lightroom for Faces” course on ThinkTAP Learn, you can really wow your clients!

Included are 95 adjustment brushes that will solve virtually every need you have when it comes to portrait retouching. There are multiple versions of each brush — perfect for all types of images.

Or if you’ve already watched her course, check out the brushes here.