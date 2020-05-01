Whether you’re at home with your kids, have had photoshoots canceled or just wondering what’s next, we hope that our latest project will help you fill the creative void. Throughout the week you’ll be able to watch webinars, partake in live Q&A breakout sessions and read articles to get you inspired. All for free! Check out The Artists’ Notebook page for more.

Here’s today’s webinar schedule, for Friday, May 1, 2020. Thanks to ThinkTAP, Skylum, B&H, KEH and Lume Cube for their support with the project.

2:30 p.m.: “You Can’t Say That! And Other Tips for Kids Photography,” with Levi Sim

Photographing kids is one of the most important things you will ever do, and it’s one of the most enjoyable. When you have fun, the pictures are guaranteed to be better. In this webinar we’ll cover the tips you need to make it fun for the kids, fun for you and fun for the parents. This webinar is for all skill levels and all camera types.

4:00 p.m.: “Creative Self-Portraits,” with Erin Holmstead

In this webinar, Erin Holmstead will show you the ins and outs of taking a creative self-portrait. She’ll show you her go-to set up and how one creative thought leads her down a wild path of imagery.