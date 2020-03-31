Whether you’re at home with your kids, have had photoshoots canceled or just wondering what’s next, we hope that our latest project will help you fill the creative void. This week on The Artists’ Notebook, we’re discussing color and design theory, business skills and lighting.

Throughout the week you’ll be able to watch webinars, partake in live Q&A breakout sessions and read articles to get you inspired. All for free! Check out The Artists’ Notebook page for more.

Here’s today’s webinar schedule, for Tuesday, March 31, 2020. Thanks to ThinkTAP, Skylum, B&H, KEH and Lume Cube for their support with the project.

1:00 p.m.: “Case Study: In-Depth Photo Editing Workflow,” with Bob Coates

Go behind the scenes and learn how to very different images are made. Lens-based artist Bob Coates reveals his workflow in this interactive session. Bring your questions and can insight on layer-based editing. Register now >

2:30 p.m.: “Getting Started in Premiere Pro (part 2),” with Rich Harrington

Develop the most important skills you need to create a video. Join Master Trainer, Rich Harrington, as he introduces you to the basics of editing with Adobe Premiere Pro. Topics include accessing your footage, creating a timeline and editing techniques that will make your videos stand out. Register now >