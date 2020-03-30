Whether you’re at home with your kids, have had photoshoots canceled or just wondering what’s next, we hope that our latest project will help you fill the creative void. This week on The Artists’ Notebook, we’re discussing color and design theory, business skills and lighting.

Throughout the week you’ll be able to watch webinars, partake in live Q&A breakout sessions and read articles to get you inspired. All for free! Check out The Artists’ Notebook page for more.

Here’s today’s webinar schedule, for Monday, March 30, 2020.

2:30 p.m.: “Getting Started in Premiere Pro (part 1),” with Rich Harrington

Develop the most important skills you need to create a video. Join Master Trainer, Rich Harrington, as he introduces you to the basics of editing with Adobe Premiere Pro. Topics include accessing your footage, creating a timeline and editing techniques that will make your videos stand out. Register now >

10:00 p.m.: “Light Painting (with Kids), with Erin Holmstead

In a special nighttime presentation, Erin Holmstead will show you how to get started with light painting, and how to get your kids involved! She’ll use various sources of light, including her DIY light wand and Lume Cubes, to create one-of-a-kind scenes that her kids help with! Register now >