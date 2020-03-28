Whether you’re at home with your kids, have had photoshoots canceled or just wondering what’s next, we hope that our latest project will help you fill the creative void. This week on The Artists’ Notebook, we’re discussing color and design theory, business skills and lighting.

Throughout the week you’ll be able to watch webinars, partake in live Q&A breakout sessions and read articles to get you inspired. All for free! Check out The Artists’ Notebook page for more.

Here’s today’s webinar schedule, for Saturday, March 28, 2020.

2:30 p.m.: “Designing Better Graphics with Adobe Spark,” with Andrea Batts-Latson

Do you need to create quality graphics quickly and easily? Adobe Spark combines an intuitive interface and assisted design technology to help you get great results. Additionally, it’s easy to reformat graphics into different sizes for output to multiple platforms. Whether you want to start from scratch or just modify a template, Spark can help you tell a story in less time. Register now >

4:00 p.m.: “Making It vs. Making it,” with Lynda Weinman

As the co-founder of lynda.com, Lynda found herself in need of reinvention after selling the company in 2015 to LinkedIn. While the obvious path might have been to champion other female entrepreneurs, become an advocate for online learning or to write a book on how she “made” it, none of these options fit for Lynda.

She discovered her need to make art and become a maker. Armed with her knowledge of computer graphics, she was drawn into the world of ceramics and 3D clay printing. In this interview, she shares both journeys, highlighting their similarities and differences. Register now >

Lead photo by Duncan Kidd on Unsplash