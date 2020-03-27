Whether you’re at home with your kids, have had photoshoots canceled or just wondering what’s next, we hope that our latest project will help you fill the creative void. This week on The Artists’ Notebook, we’re discussing color and design theory, business skills and lighting.

Throughout the week you’ll be able to watch webinars, partake in live Q&A breakout sessions and read articles to get you inspired. All for free! Check out The Artists’ Notebook page for more.

Here’s today’s webinar schedule, for Friday, March 27, 2020.

1 p.m.: “Seeing the World Around Us,” with Lauri Novak

In this webinar, Lauri will talk about how slowing down and seeing the world around you can help you create better images. Based outside of Chicago, Lauri is a full-time fine art photographer with a different perspective. She mentors, organizes photo tours and loves to help others enhance their own vision, SEE more and SEE differently. Register now >

Lead photo by Paul Skorupskas on Unsplash