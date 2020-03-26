Whether you’re at home with your kids, have had photoshoots canceled or just wondering what’s next, we hope that our latest project will help you fill the creative void. This week on The Artists’ Notebook, we’re discussing color and design theory, business skills and lighting.

Throughout the week you’ll be able to watch webinars, partake in live Q&A breakout sessions and read articles to get you inspired. All for free! Check out The Artists’ Notebook page for more.

Here’s today’s webinar schedule, for Thursday, March 26, 2020.

1 p.m.: “Becoming a Certified Drone Pilot,” with Luisa Winters

Do you want to fly a drone for money? Then you need to be certified. In this session, Luisa talks about lessons learned and key things to know if you want to monetize your drone. Register now >

2:30 p.m.: “Lighting Portraits,” with Levi Sim

In this webinar, portraitist Levi Sim will you take you on a tour of his hometown and show you the places he’d look to find great portrait light. He’ll show you what to look for to help you make the most of available light situations around town.

Soft, directional light is the key and it happens predictably all over the place. After this webinar, you’ll find yourself seeing your neighborhood in a whole new light. Register now >

Lead photo by Joel Wyncott on Unsplash