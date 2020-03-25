Whether you’re at home with your kids, have had photoshoots canceled or just wondering what’s next, we hope that our latest project will help you fill the creative void. This week on The Artists’ Notebook, we’re discussing color and design theory, business skills and lighting.

Throughout the week you’ll be able to watch webinars, partake in live Q&A breakout sessions and read articles to get you inspired. All for free! Check out The Artists’ Notebook page for more.

Here’s today’s webinar schedule, for Wednesday, March 25, 2020.

1 p.m.: “Understanding Light,” with Kevin Ames

Light is the photographer’s paint and the camera is the canvas. Painters controlled their pigments to get exactly the look they imagined; photographers use light the same way. Kevin Ames is a commercial photographer, author and teacher. In this webinar, he shows the two qualities of light and how to recognize them. He shows examples and demonstrates creating them. You’ll learn the three properties of light that each of the two qualities share. You’ll learn about contrast and how to use it for dramatic or romantic photographs. Register now >

2:30 p.m.: “Homemade Lights for Photography & Video,” with Kevin Bradley

Why do we take these lightweight cameras and make them five times heavier? I’ll show you why. There is a method to the madness, and I’ve learned over the last 10 years through battle-tested work how and why these smaller camera designs are the most versatile.

In this session, I’ll show you the techniques, tips and tricks that I’ve refined over the years using smaller cameras. Register now >

Lead photo by Andrew Neel on Unsplash