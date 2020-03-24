Whether you’re at home with your kids, have had photoshoots canceled or just wondering what’s next, we hope that our latest project will help you fill the creative void. This week on The Artists’ Notebook, we’re discussing color and design theory, business skills and lighting.

Throughout the week you’ll be able to watch webinars, partake in live Q&A breakout sessions and read articles to get you inspired. All for free! Check out The Artists’ Notebook page for more.

Here’s today’s webinar schedule, for Tuesday, March 24, 2020.

11:30 a.m.: “Dealing with the Impostor Syndrome,” with Nick Harauz

As creative people, we often lack confidence. This psychological state actually has a name, the impostor syndrome. It’s a persistent state that you doubt your accomplishments and qualifications and worry about being exposed as a “fraud.” Learn how to embrace your capabilities and what you have achieved to find more success. Register now >

1 p.m.: “Legal Essentials for Creative People,” with Seth Polansky

“An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.” This webinar is intended to help creatives avoid common pitfalls that are easily avoided by understanding the basic business and legal concepts used throughout the industry.

While most of us would prefer devoting our time to creative matters, the fact remains that this is the entertainment “industry.” And just a bit of business and legal preparation will go a long way in preventing ruinously expensive problems in the future. Register now >

2:30 p.m.: “Launching Your Creative Business,” with Amy DeLouise

We’ll tackle what it takes to launch your creative business. What do you need to think about, when setting up your physical and virtual infrastructure? How do you create your social media brand? And what are some things to consider when defining how you bill for your work. We’ll take your questions, too. Register now >

