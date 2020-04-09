Whether you’re at home with your kids, have had photoshoots canceled or just wondering what’s next, we hope that our latest project will help you fill the creative void. This week on The Artists’ Notebook, we’re discussing color and design theory, business skills and lighting.

Throughout the week you’ll be able to watch webinars, partake in live Q&A breakout sessions and read articles to get you inspired. All for free! Check out The Artists’ Notebook page for more.

Here’s today’s webinar schedule, for Thursday, April 9, 2020. Thanks to ThinkTAP, Skylum, B&H, KEH and Lume Cube for their support with the project.

1:00 p.m.: “Creating Online Video from Home,” with Frederick Van Johnson

Are you invested in creating repeatable professional content online, with minimal effort? Want to look your best in your next Zoom call? In this session veteran photographer, podcaster and marketer Frederick Van Johnson will present a rare “behind-the-scenes” look at his finely tuned setup and workflow.

Frederick will share the hardware, software and online services he uses on a daily basis to create video tutorials, podcasts, interviews and more. In this work-from-home era, it’s more important than ever to look professional stand out from the crowd — watch this session and get a shortcut to greatness. Register now >

2:30 p.m.: “Understanding Contracts: A Crash Course for Creatives,” with Seth Polansky

Media and entertainment companies spend billions of dollars every year on creative talent. In this course — specifically designed for creatives — professor, contract attorney, indie film producer and musician Seth Polansky pulls back the curtain and explains how to protect yourself when presented with an industry contract.

Get an overview of the types of contracts that you can expect to see, the situations in which a particular type is used, and the specific red flags inherent in each. Seth discusses NDA, work-for-hire and contractor agreements, proposals, quotes and SOWs. Register now >