Whether you’re at home with your kids, have had photoshoots canceled or just wondering what’s next, we hope that our latest project will help you fill the creative void. This week on The Artists’ Notebook, we’re discussing color and design theory, business skills and lighting.

Throughout the week you’ll be able to watch webinars, partake in live Q&A breakout sessions and read articles to get you inspired. All for free! Check out The Artists’ Notebook page for more.

Here’s today’s webinar schedule, for Wednesday, April 8, 2020. Thanks to ThinkTAP, Skylum, B&H, KEH and Lume Cube for their support with the project.

1:00 p.m.: “Using and Creating Lookup Tables (LUTs),” with Rich Harrington

Are you looking to save time and unlock new creative options in your photo and video editing workflow? Learn how to build custom LUTs. Instructor Rich Harrington shows how to save your favorite adjustments as lookup tables (LUTs) to make consistent, creative color adjustments. Plus LUTs can easily be transferred between most photo and video applications for consistent color. Register now >

2:30 p.m.: “Creating Moving Images with Plotagraphs,” with Troy Plota

While a picture can be captivating, one with motion is even more so. In this webinar, we’ll catch up with Troy Plota, inventor of the plotagraph. You’ll learn how to create dynamic content from static photos. While plotagraphs are similar to cinemagraphs, the starting point and execution is very different. Register now >