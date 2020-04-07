Whether you’re at home with your kids, have had photoshoots canceled or just wondering what’s next, we hope that our latest project will help you fill the creative void. This week on The Artists’ Notebook, we’re discussing color and design theory, business skills and lighting.

Throughout the week you’ll be able to watch webinars, partake in live Q&A breakout sessions and read articles to get you inspired. All for free! Check out The Artists’ Notebook page for more.

Here’s today’s webinar schedule, for Tuesday, April 7, 2020. Thanks to ThinkTAP, Skylum, B&H, KEH and Lume Cube for their support with the project.

1:00 p.m.: “Breaking into the Sports Photography Game,” with Vanelli

Breaking into sports photography isn’t as easy as it seems. What gear do I need, what’s the best camera settings, how do I get permission to go onto the field, how do I market myself, what’s the best price to charge … the challenges seem endless. If you just want to learn how to take a better sports photo or you want to make it a career, join Vanelli, a working sports and portrait photographer based in Florida, as he explains what it takes to break into sports photography. Register now >

2:30 p.m.: “Getting Started in After Effects (part 2),” with Luisa Winters

After Effects is the industry-standard tool for motion graphics and visual effects. Whether you’re working with layered Photoshop files or video footage, the things you can create are amazing. Join Adobe-certified instructor Luisa Winters as she gets you up and running in this two-part webinar. Register now >