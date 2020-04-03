Whether you’re at home with your kids, have had photoshoots canceled or just wondering what’s next, we hope that our latest project will help you fill the creative void. This week on The Artists’ Notebook, we’re discussing color and design theory, business skills and lighting.

Throughout the week you’ll be able to watch webinars, partake in live Q&A breakout sessions and read articles to get you inspired. All for free! Check out The Artists’ Notebook page for more.

Here’s today’s webinar schedule, for Friday, April 3, 2020. Thanks to ThinkTAP, Skylum, B&H, KEH and Lume Cube for their support with the project.

1:00 p.m.: “An Intro to 360˚ VR Video,” with Jason Cox

We’ll take an introductory look at the world of 360-degree video, ranging from a brief overview of the technology to easy to use cameras to get started to the basic editing workflow using Adobe Premiere Pro. Register now >

2:30 p.m.: “Getting Started with Skylum’s Luminar,” with Vanelli

Luminar is an image editing and photo management software designed for anyone who loves photography or just like taking photos. This session will walk you through Luminar’s user interface, organizing your images in a new way, setting up Luminar as a plugin, and how to organize, view, and edit your images. Register now >

Lead photo by Andrew Ridley on Unsplash