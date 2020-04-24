Whether you’re at home with your kids, have had photoshoots canceled or just wondering what’s next, we hope that our latest project will help you fill the creative void. This week on The Artists’ Notebook, we’re discussing color and design theory, business skills and lighting.

Throughout the week you’ll be able to watch webinars, partake in live Q&A breakout sessions and read articles to get you inspired. All for free! Check out The Artists’ Notebook page for more.

Here’s today’s webinar schedule, for Friday, April 24, 2020. Thanks to ThinkTAP, Skylum, B&H, KEH and Lume Cube for their support with the project.

2:30 p.m.: “How to Photograph Strength-Related Sports,” with Michèle Grenier

Join photographer Michèle Grenier as she reviews key lessons learned on her journey as a sports photographer. You’ll learn strategies for capturing both portraits and action shots. Her specialty is CrossFit, Strongman and Olympic Weightlifting, but the skills apply to many genres. She’ll share practical advice on how to get meaningful and powerful photographs.