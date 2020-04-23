Whether you’re at home with your kids, have had photoshoots canceled or just wondering what’s next, we hope that our latest project will help you fill the creative void. This week on The Artists’ Notebook, we’re discussing color and design theory, business skills and lighting.

Throughout the week you’ll be able to watch webinars, partake in live Q&A breakout sessions and read articles to get you inspired. All for free! Check out The Artists’ Notebook page for more.

Here’s today’s webinar schedule, for Thursday, April 23, 2020. Thanks to ThinkTAP, Skylum, B&H, KEH and Lume Cube for their support with the project.

2:30 p.m.: “Mastering After Effects Text Animation,” with Luisa Winters

Text animation is one of the staples of video production and motion graphics. Whether it is a simple lower third that slides in or a more complicated animation, it is something that eventually all of us will need to do. So, if you want to get started with text animation in After Effects, come and see this live, FREE webinar!