Whether you’re at home with your kids, have had photoshoots canceled or just wondering what’s next, we hope that our latest project will help you fill the creative void. This week on The Artists’ Notebook, we’re discussing color and design theory, business skills and lighting.

Throughout the week you’ll be able to watch webinars, partake in live Q&A breakout sessions and read articles to get you inspired. All for free! Check out The Artists’ Notebook page for more.

Here’s today’s webinar schedule, for Wednesday, April 22, 2020. Thanks to ThinkTAP, Skylum, B&H, KEH and Lume Cube for their support with the project.

2:30 p.m.: “Using What You Have On Hand to Create,” with Lauri Novak

Lauri Novak, a full-time fine art photographer with a different perspective, is a mentor, organizes photo tours and loves to help others enhance their own vision. In this webinar, Lauri will talk about using and photographing what you have on hand and being creative in and around your own home.