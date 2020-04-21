Whether you’re at home with your kids, have had photoshoots canceled or just wondering what’s next, we hope that our latest project will help you fill the creative void. This week on The Artists’ Notebook, we’re discussing color and design theory, business skills and lighting.

Throughout the week you’ll be able to watch webinars, partake in live Q&A breakout sessions and read articles to get you inspired. All for free! Check out The Artists’ Notebook page for more.

Here’s today’s webinar schedule, for Tuesday, April 21, 2020. Thanks to ThinkTAP, Skylum, B&H, KEH and Lume Cube for their support with the project.

2:30 p.m.: “Unlock Your Creativity,” with Vanelli

Photographers of all levels craving a fresh and different approach to post-processing will enjoy this webinar using up-to-the-minute tools and the latest in AI technology. We will demonstrate a supercharged workflow using Luminar, Photoshop and Lightroom.

In this session, we will cover quick processing, sky replacements, AI tools and most importantly, building a supremely efficient creative workflow.