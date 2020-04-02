Whether you’re at home with your kids, have had photoshoots canceled or just wondering what’s next, we hope that our latest project will help you fill the creative void. This week on The Artists’ Notebook, we’re discussing color and design theory, business skills and lighting.

Throughout the week you’ll be able to watch webinars, partake in live Q&A breakout sessions and read articles to get you inspired. All for free! Check out The Artists’ Notebook page for more.

Here’s today’s webinar schedule, for Thursday, April 2, 2020. Thanks to ThinkTAP, Skylum, B&H, KEH and Lume Cube for their support with the project.

1:00 p.m.: “Mastering Exposure,” with Kevin Ames

The computers in our cameras are smart, but they are literal in how they set exposure. This session demonstrates how camera light meters work and why a lot of our photos or too dark or too bright.

Kevin Ames, a commercial photographer, unravels the way cameras see light and how they interpret what the exposure will be. He shows how to make whites white or blacks black in camera saving lots of time in post-production. He shows how to evaluate exposures with the ColorChecker chart, and provides a reflectance chart that helps with understanding how exposure works. Register now >

2:30 p.m.: “Design Essentials: Color, Composition & Clarity,” with John V. Knowles

Join designer & trainer John Knowles as he shows you techniques for taking your designs to the next level. Whether you work in print, digital or video, learn how to use typography, color & layout to make your pieces stand out and get noticed. Register now >

Lead photo by Andrew Ridley on Unsplash