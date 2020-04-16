Whether you’re at home with your kids, have had photoshoots canceled or just wondering what’s next, we hope that our latest project will help you fill the creative void. This week on The Artists’ Notebook, we’re discussing color and design theory, business skills and lighting.

Throughout the week you’ll be able to watch webinars, partake in live Q&A breakout sessions and read articles to get you inspired. All for free! Check out The Artists’ Notebook page for more.

Here’s today’s webinar schedule, for Thursday, April 16, 2020. Thanks to ThinkTAP, Skylum, B&H, KEH and Lume Cube for their support with the project.

2:30 p.m.: “Landscape Photography: Capture, Post-Processing and Art Ideas,” with Bob Coates

Creating an interesting/different image of a landscape is more difficult than ever. Because there are so many cameras capturing countless images, with many of them being shared daily, it takes a lot to stand out from the crowd.

Bob will share some ideas on good practices in capturing solid base images, thoughts on composition and working with the images using post-production with software including Photoshop and Luminar. In addition, Bob will share some finishing steps that can take your image into the art space.