Whether you’re at home with your kids, have had photoshoots canceled or just wondering what’s next, we hope that our latest project will help you fill the creative void. This week on The Artists’ Notebook, we’re discussing color and design theory, business skills and lighting.

Throughout the week you’ll be able to watch webinars, partake in live Q&A breakout sessions and read articles to get you inspired. All for free! Check out The Artists’ Notebook page for more.

Here’s today’s webinar schedule, for Wednesday, April 15, 2020. Thanks to ThinkTAP, Skylum, B&H, KEH and Lume Cube for their support with the project.

2:30 p.m.: “Making Fantasy & Sci-Fi Portraits,” with Kevin Ames

Alien or elf, mystic or goddess? Creating a fantasy portrait is great fun for everyone who has Photoshop. Kevin Ames, photographer, educator and Photoshop nerd shows how easy it is to create truly otherworldly portraits with fantastic backgrounds.

You’ll learn about practical ways to use blending modes, free transform, puppet warp and working with RAW files opened as Smart Objects. This session is about having lots of fun with Photoshop by playing around. Plan on joining in on the fun!