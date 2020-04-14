Whether you’re at home with your kids, have had photoshoots canceled or just wondering what’s next, we hope that our latest project will help you fill the creative void. This week on The Artists’ Notebook, we’re discussing color and design theory, business skills and lighting.

Throughout the week you’ll be able to watch webinars, partake in live Q&A breakout sessions and read articles to get you inspired. All for free! Check out The Artists’ Notebook page for more.

Here’s today’s webinar schedule, for Tuesday, April 14, 2020. Thanks to ThinkTAP, Skylum, B&H, KEH and Lume Cube for their support with the project.

2:30 p.m.: “A Different Spin on Closeup Photography,” with Levi Sim

It seems like everyone is practicing macro work while they’re trapped at home — me, too! I’ve got a few ideas I haven’t seen anyone sharing that’ll give you a lot more variety in your closeup work.

During this live photoshoot, We’ll try some different background ideas, different lenses, and different subjects. Plus, if you have an idea, we’ll try it right then. See you soon! Register now >