Whether you’re at home with your kids, have had photoshoots canceled or just wondering what’s next, we hope that our latest project will help you fill the creative void. This week on The Artists’ Notebook, we’re discussing color and design theory, business skills and lighting.

Throughout the week you’ll be able to watch webinars, partake in live Q&A breakout sessions and read articles to get you inspired. All for free! Check out The Artists’ Notebook page for more.

Here’s today’s webinar schedule, for Friday, April 10, 2020. Thanks to ThinkTAP, Skylum, B&H, KEH and Lume Cube for their support with the project.

1:00 p.m.: “Case Study: In-Depth Photo Editing Workflow,” with Michèle Grenier

Join photographer Michèle Grenier as she shares her editing workflow from start to finish. Learn how she maximizes dynamic range with tonal adjustments as well as color grades her images. Register now >

2:30 p.m.: “Social Distancing? Build Your Brand with Your Blog,” with Skip Cohen

Just because the world is hunkered down doesn’t mean your business needs to. While your website is about what you sell, your blog is about what’s in your heart. Skip’s sharing ideas on how to get the most out of your blog; build stronger relationships with your clients through social media — be helpful with their photographic needs and share ideas to help them through these difficult times. And, he’ll be sharing dozens of ideas/topics for content. Register now >