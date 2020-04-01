Whether you’re at home with your kids, have had photoshoots canceled or just wondering what’s next, we hope that our latest project will help you fill the creative void. This week on The Artists’ Notebook, we’re discussing color and design theory, business skills and lighting.

Throughout the week you’ll be able to watch webinars, partake in live Q&A breakout sessions and read articles to get you inspired. All for free! Check out The Artists’ Notebook page for more.

Here’s today’s webinar schedule, for Wednesday, April 1, 2020. Thanks to ThinkTAP, Skylum, B&H, KEH and Lume Cube for their support with the project.

2:30 p.m.: “The Power of Video Editing,” with Steve Hullfish

Learn about the power of editing in film. Join Steve Hullfish as he shares lessons learned from the world’s top editors. This session is product and platform agnostic. Register now >