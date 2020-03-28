On Saturday, we talked with Lynda Weinman, the co-founder of lynda.com. What followed was an inspirational talk about how to reinvent yourself and truly “Make It.”

In 2015, after selling lynda.com to LinkedIn, Lynda found herself in need of reinvention. While the obvious path might have been to champion other female entrepreneurs, become an advocate for online learning or to write a book on how she “made” it, none of these options fit for Lynda.

She discovered her need to make art and become a maker. Armed with her knowledge of computer graphics, she was drawn into the world of ceramics and 3D clay printing. In this interview, she shares both journeys, highlighting their similarities and differences.

