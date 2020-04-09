Now that I won’t be back to take pictures in a gym for quite some time, I have decided to develop a new personal project. The “I edit your photos stuck at home” vlog is based on my post-processing workflow … with YOUR images!

Sharing my thoughts in a different media

I’ve had the pleasure to be an author here at Photofocus for a few years. I’ve always loved to share my thoughts in a written way. Now that I am isolated and don’t see as many people as I used to (read: no one at all!), I felt like it was time to interact with you in a different way …

I edit your photos stuck at home, part two

In the below video, you’ll see three different images, from the original file to my final edited version.

Featuring:

An amazing sunset with boats, by Alexandre

A colorful child portrait, by Jeff

A surprising cow portrait, sent by Alexandra

Join us!

I’m inviting you to send me one or two personal photos that you would like to have edited on the “I edit your photos stuck at home” project. It can be a cell phone picture, a JPEG or — in the best of worlds — a RAW file. (If the RAW files are too large to be sent by email, I suggest that you use WeTransfer.)

Every kind of image is welcome: Portrait, animals, architecture, sport, landscape, macro, etc.

Along with your file, please include these following information (this will help me share properly your story):

Name 👋

Where are you from? 🌍 (City and country)

What type of photography do you like to do? 📸😍

What’s the story behind this special image? 💜

How long have you been doing photography? 🤓

Is there a Facebook and/or Instagram account I can tag you in?

Please send them at [email protected]. If you submit by today, be sure to stay tuned as I edit photos LIVE for The Artists’ Notebook on Friday!

Let’s stay safe and connected

Being all stuck at home doesn’t mean we should stop doing what we like to do. I’ve always enjoyed the creative process of editing. Taking advantage of this free time to keep on working on my skills allows me to give back to the community as well.

I hope you are all healthy and safe at home. Keep on sending me your photos and in the meanwhile, you can watch Part two right here!