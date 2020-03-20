When we need to batch process as busy photographers, speed is the name of the game. While a lot of us utilize tools like Lightroom Classic to batch process images, did you know that Photoshop can use Actions to help you reduce your editing time, too?

On Thursday, Levi Sim talked with Kristina Sherk as a part of The Artists’ Notebook. During the webinar, she showed how to utilize Photoshop Actions to revolutionize your retouching and save you tons of time and effort. Teach Photoshop how to create all your adjustment layers and folders with just the click of a button, leaving you to do the important stuff!

More from Kristina

For a limited time, we’ve teamed up with Kristina to offer her “Lightroom for Faces” course and Shark Pixel Portrait Adjustment Brushes for just $99 through ThinkTAP Learn. Get a sneak peak from her course below, with an overview of Local Adjustment Brushes in Lightroom Classic.

Included in the bundle are 95 Adobe Lightroom adjustment brushes that will solve every need you will ever have when it comes to portrait retouching. Kristina has included multiple versions of each brush — you’re bound to find the right one for your images!

Have you already watched her course and just need the brushes? Click here.