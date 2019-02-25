Photofocus

Education and inspiration for visual storytellers

Perfectly Clear Addons bundle sale ends soon

WPPI special: Save $50 on Perfectly Clear Complete

0

WPPI is taking place this week in Las Vegas. Many of the world’s best wedding and portrait photographers are gathering to learn, network and share how they make truly stunning work. Many of them use Perfectly Clear Complete to quickly enhance client proofs and for adding the finishing touches to the large prints they deliver for their clients to hang on their walls.

You can save $50.00 on Perfectly Clear Complete during WPPI. Use the promo code: PHOTO50. This offer is good until WPPI ends on March 1, 2019.

Kevin Ames

Photographer, Educator, Author at Kevin Ames Photography
Photography is life. Kevin is living it to the fullest. His practice includes fashion, editorial, architectural and corporate photography. Most of all he loves making photographs! Read his blogs here and at www.kevinamesphotography.com.

Latest posts by Kevin Ames (see all)

Reader Interactions

Comment Policy: Vigorous discussion is welcome. Please use your real names and respect one another.

Share your thoughts