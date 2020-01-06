So Capture One recently released Capture One Pro 20 (CO20) and it has a number of new features that I want to share with you in this and upcoming articles. In this article, I’m going to share with you a new feature of the Color Editor that I really enjoy using with my landscapes and cityscapes and thought you might find it useful as well.

In the previous version, the Color Editor, under the Basic tab, would allow you to select the color chips you wanted to modify and then would allow you to adjust Hue, Saturation and Lightness of that color using only the sliders. With the CO20 version, you can do this directly on the photograph.

To do this, you select the eyedropper tool in the bottom right of the pane and place that cursor directly on the screen.

Next, you left-click your mouse and drag it left and right to change the Hue. To change saturation, you drag it up and down. To change the lightness of the color, you hold down the Alt/Option key and drag it left and right.

The thing I really love about this is I get to select the color on the image and work with it in real-time. When I make this selection, CO20 shows me which colors it is affecting by showing those colors in the color squares and dims the other color squares. I find this method of adjusting colors more intuitive than other processes I’ve used.

If you want to reassign what sliders are controlled by what action, you do that by clicking on the eyedropper and then right-clicking on the photograph and it will bring up the Direct Color Editor Settings. You then click on each section and choose what direction or Alt/Option plus the direction you want to use the make changes to Hue, Saturation and Lightness.

So now let’s take a quick look at how this works in a short video.

Watch the video