Every year, during Adobe MAX, Photoshop gets updates that include new features. Here’s a quick list of the ones important to photographers and a cool video from Matt Kloskowski that demos each one.

Photography updates in Photoshop 2020

New tools include:

Layer Zoom: Zoom into the content of a single layer in the layers panel.

Finding the Object Selection tool

Object Selection: Tell Photoshop what you want to select automatically with a box or lasso

Select Subject enhancements: It’s now a button in the properties panel and more

Masking Brush Eraser Mode: Switch easily from adding to a mask with the tilde ~ key

Content Aware Fill: Auto, Rectangle & Custom

Type layers: Type property panel consolidates character, paragraph panels and more

File > Close Others: Quick way to close big files that are slowing down your workflow

Photofocus toolkit get it free from Matt!

Matt has joined us in celebrating Photofocus turning 21 by offering you, our reader, a free toolkit he’s made exclusively for us. You’ll find Lightroom Classic profiles, presets and some Photoshop textures along with 30 minutes of training on how to use them.

Photofocus is celebrating our 21st year bring our readers the best in photographic education. We’re celebrating by giving you a chance to win great prizes all year long!

*Up to $3000 in value.