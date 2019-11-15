Adobe MAX 2019 is behind us and lots of updates have happened. The Lightroom ecosystem received a big speed upgrade along with a lot of new features. Here’s a rundown from Matt Kloskowski.

Lightroom and Lightroom Classic updates

Lightroom — formerly known as Lightroom CC, the cloud-based version — and its desktop resident sibling, Lightroom Classic, received some significant improvements. This short video from Matt Kloskowski shows you how each new feature works:

Panorama fill edges

Multi-batch export

Clear history

Export presets and preset groups

Filter collections by color labels

Lightroom (web) specific updates too!

