Adobe MAX 2019 is behind us and lots of updates have happened. The Lightroom ecosystem received a big speed upgrade along with a lot of new features. Here’s a rundown from Matt Kloskowski.
Lightroom and Lightroom Classic updates
Lightroom — formerly known as Lightroom CC, the cloud-based version — and its desktop resident sibling, Lightroom Classic, received some significant improvements. This short video from Matt Kloskowski shows you how each new feature works:
- Panorama fill edges
- Multi-batch export
- Clear history
- Export presets and preset groups
- Filter collections by color labels
- Lightroom (web) specific updates too!
