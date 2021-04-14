I sat down with Dave Cross and Matt Kloskowski to talk about their upcoming Lightroom Virtual Summit, taking place May 3-7, 2021. Although Dave has hosted the Photoshop Virtual Summit in the past, this is the first Lightroom Virtual Summit, and hopefully the first of many to come.

In the conversation you can watch or listen to above, you will hear us discuss several topics, including:

What prompted the idea of The Lightroom Virtual Summit

What sessions Dave and Matt are most excited for

How and why Matt and Dave chose the speakers

Adobe is constantly working on improvements for Lightroom. Many times it’s bringing features from Photoshop over, like Super Resolution. Hear what Dave and Matt are most excited about in Lightroom.

What their favorite Lightroom features and keyboard shortcuts

They share a Lightroom tip to get the ball rolling for new Lightroom users

Advice for new summit attendees, that have never been to a virtual summit before

Plus, they’ll give a sneak peek at their sessions for the upcoming Visual Storytelling Conference, May 14-17, 2021.

The Lightroom Virtual Summit is free to attend live, but to get access to each session forever, class notes and materials, it’s $99 before the summit starts. Once it starts, the price goes to $149 for access to the recordings.