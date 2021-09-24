One of the most commonly used features in Adobe Photoshop is the Layers panel. There are several different types of layers — Adjustment Layers being one. So what is an Adjustment Layer exactly, and what’s the best time you should use them?

In this chapter, join instructor Richard Harrington as he gives an overview of Adjustment Layers and the benefits that they can make to your workflow.

