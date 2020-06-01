This Thursday, be sure to join Photofocus’ own Michèle Grenier as she walks you through getting started with Luminar.

You’ll learn how to use Luminar’s AI tools like AI Sky Replacement and AI Portrait Enhancer, and she’ll show you some best practices when editing your images. Whether you’re a new Luminar user or looking for a refresher, this free webinar will get you up to speed on the latest technologies in Luminar 4. You’ll also be able to ask Michèle questions live on the air!

Want to get your copy and Luminar and save big? Save an additional $20 off with the coupon code PHOTOFOCUS20. Plus, you can save on our Photofocus Bundle, full of training freebies and extra Looks, skies and more!