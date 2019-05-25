Photofocus

Education and inspiration for visual storytellers

Virtual Tours: Publishing VR and 360˚ content to Facebook

0

Virtual Tours are a quickly growing area of opportunity for photographers.  Local businesses can share what it’s like to visit their facilities with Google and other platforms.

In this multipart series, we’ll learn about the process.

Let’s learn about publishing VR and 360˚ content to Facebook

Publishing VR and 360˚ content to Facebook, part 1 from Virtual Tours: Video, Photo, and VR by Richard Harrington and Francis Torres

Publishing VR and 360˚ content to Facebook, part 2 from Virtual Tours: Video, Photo, and VR by Richard Harrington and Francis Torres

Follow me

Rich Harrington

Publisher at Photofocus
Richard Harrington is the CEO of ThinkTAP and the Publisher of Photofocus.He is also the founder of RHED Pixel, a visual communications company based in Washington, D.C.

Rich has published over 100 courses on Lynda.com. Rich has authored several books including From Still to Motion, Understanding Photoshop, Professional Web Video, and Creating DSLR Video.
Follow me

Latest posts by Rich Harrington (see all)

Reader Interactions

Comment Policy: Vigorous discussion is welcome. Please use your real names and respect one another.

Share your thoughts