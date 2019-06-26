Using the texture slider in Lightroom Classic

I use Adobe Lightroom Classic every day in my photo business and rely on it to help me produce images for my clients. The May 2019 software update brought a new tool called the texture slider. I immediately began using the tool for much of my work and it has already found a home in my digital toolbox.

The slider allows you to emphasize or de-emphasize medium-sized details in your images. This is a great tool for showing more detail in your landscape and travel images or for smoothing details in portraits.

Texture slider video

Here’s an in-depth video showing how I use the texture slider for my landscape, travel and portrait photography.

Key points

The texture slider tool is found in the Develop module under the Basic panel in the section called Presence.

Moving the slider to the right (positive values) increases detail in medium-sized elements of the image.

Moving the slider to the left (negative values) decreases detail in medium-sized elements of the image.

You can selectively apply the texture tool by using the adjustment brush, radial filter or gradient tool.

Next steps

Since the texture slider is such a useful tool, I encourage you to start using it in your workflow. I think you’ll find it a welcome addition when post processing your images.

Let me know in the comments section if you have any questions. I’ll get back to you right away. Keep on shooting!