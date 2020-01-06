A tool that is perfect for retouching images in Adobe Lightroom is the Local Adjustment Brush. This brush allows you to make one or multiple changes to a specific area of an image. It also lets you make precise, targeted adjustments. In this ThinkTAP Learn video, instructor Kristina Sherk demonstrates how to use the Local Adjustment Brush in Lightroom Classic.

