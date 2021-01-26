A great way to add some interest to your photos is with using LUTs in Photoshop. LUTs (Lookup tables) have mostly been using for color grading film and video for years, think cinema blockbusters. They have a certain look and feel to them.

A year or so ago, Adobe added LUTs to Photoshop and frankly, I have never looked back. But don’t just pick a LUT and leave it there! You can get really creative with them.

Edgy Amber Late Sunset Teak Orange Contrast Futuristic Bleak

I set all of these images to Soft Light blend mode at 25%, granted the changes are subtle, but that’s the point you can have subtle tweaks in your images or try a different blend mode and opacity for a strong look.