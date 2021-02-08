It’s true — LuminarAI is not officially compatible with Photoshop Elements. But the good news is there is an unofficial workaround that will let Photoshop Elements users get the full benefits of LuminarAI. Since this is unofficial, Skylum support isn’t able to answer any questions.

Here’s how to install LuminarAI as a plugin for Photoshop Elements.

macOS

Installing plugin file

Step 1: Make sure Photoshop Elements is closed.

Step 2: In your Finder, click Go > Go to Folder from the top menu bar. Copy and paste the following path: /Library/Application Support/Skylum Software/LuminarAI/Plug-Ins/.

Step 3: There will be several files present. Right-click and copy LuminarAIPlugin.plugin.

Step 4: Open a new Finder tab or window and navigate to /Library/Application Support/Adobe/Plug-Ins/Elements version name/File Formats and paste LuminarAIPlugin.plugin into the folder that you opened.

Note: If the plugin doesn’t launch, copy the .plugin file to /Applications/Adobe Photoshop Elements version name/Support Files/Plug-ins/Filters.

Using LuminarAI as a plugin

Step 1: Open an image in Photoshop Elements.

Step 2: Access LuminarAI from the Filter menu by going to Skylum Software and selecting LuminarAI.

Step 3: Once LuminarAI launches, edit your photo then click the Apply button to return to Photoshop Elements.

Windows

Installing plugin file

Step 1: Make sure LuminarAI and Photoshop Elements are closed.

Step 2: Download the plugin file from here (click Download in the upper right).

Step 3: Right-click on the .8bf file and select copy.

Step 4: Navigate to the Photoshop Elements Plugins folder. The default path is C:\Program Files\Common Files\Adobe\Plug-Ins\Elements version number\File Formats.

Step 5: Paste the .8bf file into the folder you’ve opened.

Using LuminarAI as a plugin

Step 1: Open an image in Photoshop Elements.

Step 2: Access LuminarAI from the Filter menu by going to Skylum Software and selecting LuminarAI.

Step 3: Once LuminarAI launches, edit your photo then click the Apply button to return to Photoshop Elements.

If you run into problems, it’s best to leave comments here or ask your fellow Photoshop Elements users that have successfully applied this workaround.