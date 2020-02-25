I have been doing a few reviews on Excire Search and I must say the more I use it the more impressed I am. From quickly locating landmarks, animals and food, I believe the better I make my search, the better results I have.

My colleague Bryan Esler wrote a post recently on finding faces easily in Excire Search. So in this post, let’s have a look at finding different types of faces, and see how quickly and just how well it works.

If you work with portraits — families, newborn, wedding or standard studio — Excire Search really can be a handy plugin to have. It doesn’t matter what group or type, as it’s quite accurate.