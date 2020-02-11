After recently been given a copy of Excire Search 2 Pro to review, I wrote my first post on downloading and installing it. This process took roughly 36-40 hours, as it completed initialization while I was asleep. I awoke to find a dialog box on the computer telling me the current status.

Quick and easy

I thought it might be easier to record my search so you can see first hand how quick and easy it is to search for keywords:

I found it interesting how it searched for small round red objects. But I must admit it did display berries as I requested more often than not. Next, I am off to explore other search criteria and hopefully make looking for images a whole lot easier.