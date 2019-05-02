Using Aurora HDR in a smart object in Photoshop

In this video, I’m going to show you how you can use Aurora HDR 2019 as a smart filter in a smart object in Photoshop on a Mac.
The reason I want to be able to use Aurora HDR as a smart filter is that in my workflow, I create a certain look in my photograph using Aurora HDR, I sit with the results and then come back in and fine-tune those settings. When I use Aurora HDR this way, all the settings that I set originally as still there. All I need to do is double click Aurora HDR and it will open with the original settings and I can edit them and save my changes and I’m taken back into Photoshop.
Is Aurora HDR installed as a plugin for Photoshop?
To check this, open up Aurora HDR and select Aurora HDR 2019 > Install Plugins…
Then in the next window, make sure that you have installed it for Photoshop.
Once you have installed, you’re ready to start using it.
