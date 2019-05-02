Using Aurora HDR in a smart object in Photoshop

Photofocus

Using Aurora HDR as a smart object in Photoshop

In this video, I’m going to show you how you can use Aurora HDR 2019 as a smart filter in a smart object in Photoshop on a Mac.

The reason I want to be able to use Aurora HDR as a smart filter is that in my workflow, I create a certain look in my photograph using Aurora HDR, I sit with the results and then come back in and fine-tune those settings. When I use Aurora HDR this way, all the settings that I set originally as still there. All I need to do is double click Aurora HDR and it will open with the original settings and I can edit them and save my changes and I’m taken back into Photoshop.

Is Aurora HDR installed as a plugin for Photoshop?

To check this, open up Aurora HDR and select Aurora HDR 2019 > Install Plugins…

Install Plugins

Then in the next window, make sure that you have installed it for Photoshop.

Once you have installed, you’re ready to start using it.

Chris Anson

Chris Anson is a drone and ground-based photographer and videographer. He shoots, edits and grades photographs and videos for media companies as well as producing his own stock photographs and videos. Chris loves to share and teach what he knows and is always learning something new from others. Chris currently flies a DJI Inspire 2 drone with Zenmuse X5S camera. Chris is also a Skylum Online Ambassador.
www.portlandprodrones.com

