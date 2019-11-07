Here’s how to use a combination of Luminar 4 tools — AI Accent, Photo Filter and the new Portrait Enhancer tool — to quickly enhance eyes in less than 60 seconds.

Step 1: Quickly develop the image overall

AI Accent is always a good place to start. This tool will automatically increase color, bring out hidden details, adjust the tone and improve the depth of an image. With just one adjustment, the image is already looking better.

Step 2: New Portrait tool

Portrait Enhancer makes face, eyes and mouth picture-perfect. Twelve tools give you absolute precision and control. Let’s just focus on Eye Enhancer and remove the dark circles under her eyes with Dark Circle Remover. Finish it off with adding light to her face with Face light.

Step 3: Adding color to eyes

We can stop here or take it a step further by adding a little color to her eyes. The Photo Filter tool simulates color filters that traditionally are attached to a camera lens. These can be used to accentuate complementary colors and add creative toning to photos. We are going to use this tool to slightly add color to the subject’s eyes. The effect is applied to the entire image, then selectively applied to the iris of the eyes by using a mask.

