Today I would like to show you one of my favorite new features about Excire Search 2 Pro — Search for People.

In the Lightroom Classic plugin, you can use Excire’s facial recognition with attributes. That means you can find a person wearing a red shirt or a blue shirt.

If you were looking for photos you made of President Obama, then you could search for black hair or grey hair, older or younger, eyes open or eyes closed.

Search for people truly is an amazing feature inside of Excire Search 2 Pro. Take a look.