Perhaps you have a still image that would make a great video clip if you enhanced it with rain or snow. Likewise, you may have a video that needs some precipitation for better storytelling. CC Particle World is a useful effect that is included in After Effects. Although it may be considered more basic than advanced particle plugins such as Trapcode Particular, it can still do a lot.

In this tutorial video, I show you how to create simulated rainfall over a still image. We’ll adjust settings in the Producer, Physics and Particle attributes of the effect to dial in our rainfall to fit the scene.