The Artists' Notebook

Transform a boring photo into a long exposure fine art black & white photograph

We’ve all had those boring photos that we wish were a creative work of art. Maybe the sun didn’t come out and the sky was flat with lots of clouds. Well, with a little Photoshop magic, you can turn your photograph into a fine art black and white photograph!

This tutorial is a perfect lesson in that dreary photographs that have no interest can quickly turn into something magical. Check out the video below by Serge Ramelli to learn how.

Get a quick start on Photoshop with Serge Ramelli for just $9!

