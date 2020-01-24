This morning, Topaz Labs released a major update to its AI-powered photo noise reduction application, DeNoise AI. The update adds the ability to batch process photos, and also includes significant model updates.

What’s new

With this latest version users can import multiple images from a folder on their computer, or though Photoshop or Lightroom Classic catalog, quickly and easily for batch processing. The same settings can then be applied across the range of photographs. But if you don’t want to apply the same adjustment to all photos in the batch, you can easily single out an image or a handful of images to receive the adjustments.

A new Chroma Noise Reduction slider has also been added, to help selectively target and reduce chromatic image noise. Users can also drag the Sharpen and/or Recover Original Detail sliders to subtly enhance image detail.

DeNoise AI contains two models to help reduce noise in your images — DeNoise AI and AI Clear. DeNoise AI provides more capabilities in fine-tuning noise reduction, while AI Clear provides quick options for users looking for less input.

DeNoise AI is regularly priced for $79.99, but is on sale for $59.99 from January 24-February 7, 2020. Click here to download your free 30-day trial.