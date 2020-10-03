Don’t have your camera handy when you’re out at night? Fear not — the Lightroom app for smartphones can give you a great, sharp photo with some pro-like tools.

In this video, Serge Ramelli shows you how to work with the Lightroom app, including the Pro tools like adjusting ISO, shooting in RAW, adjusting shutter speed and using a self-timer. He also shows some best practices when retouching, straight from your phone.

Looking to get some tips and tricks as a beginner photographer? Check out Serge’s Beginning Photography course for just $9 — a savings of $88!